Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.01 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

