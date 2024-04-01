Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,703 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

