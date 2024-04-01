Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

