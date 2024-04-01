Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 1,172 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $230.90 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.05.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.