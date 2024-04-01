Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

