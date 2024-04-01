Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NULG opened at $76.28 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.