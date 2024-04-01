Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWR opened at $84.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

