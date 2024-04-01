Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

