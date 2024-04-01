Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

