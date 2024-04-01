Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
