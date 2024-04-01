Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

ETN opened at $312.68 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $317.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

