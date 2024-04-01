Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRL opened at $270.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.