Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 218 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $98.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.