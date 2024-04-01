Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 5,138 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

