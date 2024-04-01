Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.