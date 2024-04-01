PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

