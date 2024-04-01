Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $903.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

