PFG Advisors Acquires 1,343 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 509,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GTO opened at $46.81 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

