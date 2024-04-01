PFG Advisors Acquires 363 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
