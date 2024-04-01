PFG Advisors Acquires 363 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.