PFG Advisors Acquires 6,700 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAR opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

