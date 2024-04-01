PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,050 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,465,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,819,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $247.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

