PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $72.47 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $931.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

