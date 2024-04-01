PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,128.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,074.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $991.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $821.61 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.