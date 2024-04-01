PFG Advisors Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $59.40 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

