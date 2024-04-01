PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $701.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.82%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.