PFG Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $90.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $90.94.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.