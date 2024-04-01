PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 107,931 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

