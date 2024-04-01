PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 262,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

