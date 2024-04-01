PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 85,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

