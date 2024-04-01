PFG Advisors Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $187.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.05. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

