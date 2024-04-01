PFG Advisors Has $1.19 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 89,760 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.