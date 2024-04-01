PFG Advisors Has $1.30 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.60 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
