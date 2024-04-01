PFG Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 625.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

