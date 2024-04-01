PFG Advisors Purchases 460 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $635,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.