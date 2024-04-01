PFG Advisors Purchases 460 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $635,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
