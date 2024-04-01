PFG Advisors Purchases 496 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.