PFG Advisors Purchases 585 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $131.70 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

