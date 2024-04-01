PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

