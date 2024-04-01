PFG Advisors Sells 151 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.99 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

