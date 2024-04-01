PFG Advisors Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $235.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

