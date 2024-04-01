PFG Advisors Sells 449 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,954 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 288,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 577,522 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

