PFG Advisors Sells 5,228 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $83.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

