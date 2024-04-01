PFG Advisors Sells 5,382 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.40 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

