PFG Advisors Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $415.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $419.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

