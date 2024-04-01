PFG Advisors Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

