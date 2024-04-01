PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

