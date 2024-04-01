PFG Advisors Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 238,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Monday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

