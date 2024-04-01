Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $91.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

