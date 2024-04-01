Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gentex by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

