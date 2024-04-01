Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $161.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

