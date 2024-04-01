Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,048 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

